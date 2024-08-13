Atlanta Braves' Cy Young Candidate Ties Sandy Koufax in Baseball History w/ Monday Gem

Most career games by a pitcher of 0 earned runs, 3 or fewer hits allowed and 12+ strikeouts:

23- Nolan Ryan

13- Randy Johnson

11- @Braves Chris Sale (Via his performance in a 7 inning no decision on Monday night vs the Giants)

11- Sandy Koufax

9- Pedro Martinez

8- Clayton Kershaw pic.twitter.com/iiiBNKegWX