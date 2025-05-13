Atlanta Braves Make History By Extending Bizarre Streak of Close Games
Atlanta Braves fans might have to get their blood pressure checked after what's gone down over the past week.
Despite leading the Washington Nationals 3-1 in the top of the ninth inning on Monday night, the Braves suffered a blown save from Raisel Iglesias. It took a walk-off single from Alex Verdugo for Atlanta to pull out the 4-3 win.
The Braves have now alternated between one-run wins and one-run losses for seven games in a row dating back to May 6. According to OptaSTATS, that is the longest streak by any team in MLB history.
The Braves have secured three walk-off wins and one walk-off loss during the ongoing stretch. Three of their four wins since last Tuesday have come in extra innings as well.
During the up-and-down stretch of close contests, Atlanta has done from 6.0 games back to 6.5 games back in the NL East. The club is now sitting at 20-21 on the season with a -1 run differential.
The Braves and Nationals will face off against Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. ET.
