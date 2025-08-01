Atlanta Braves Make History Not Seen in Nearly 100 Years with Wild Win vs. Reds
The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 12-11 in 10-innings on Thursday night at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.
The win moved the Braves to a disappointing 46-62, while the loss dropped the Reds to 57-53. Every loss is critical for Cincinnati, as they are now 3.5 games back in the National League wild card race. They haven't been to the playoffs since the COVID 2020 season.
The game was a historic one, featuring something that hadn't been seen in nearly 100 years of baseball history, according to @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Braves won tonight despite blowing an 8-run lead in the 8th inning or later & hitting zero home runs.
The last MLB team to win such a game was the Pirates on July 12, 1933 against the Braves.
Tied 3-3 in the top of the eighth, the Braves scored eight runs in that frame, only to surrender eight runs in the bottom half of the inning. They eventually scored the go-ahead run in the 10th on a sacrifice fly by Marcell Ozuna.
Raisel Iglesias secured the save, which was his 13th of the season. It was a mild surprise that he was even available to pitch, and that he wasn't traded at Thursday's trade deadline.
The two teams will play again in a rarely seen Friday matinee with first pitch coming at 12:40 p.m. ET.
Bryce Elder will pitch for Atlanta while right-hander Brady Singer takes the ball for Cincinnati.
Elder is 4-7 with a 6.29 ERA while Singer, acquired by the Reds over the offseason, is 8-8 with a 4.60.
Related MLB Stories
BIG IMPACT? The Astros reacquired Carlos Correa on Thursday, but will it make the impact that fans think it will? CLICK HERE:
UPDATE on SHOEHI: Shohei Ohtani left the game as a pitcher on Wednesday night. Here's the latest. CLICK HERE:
DEATH OF A LEGEND: Ryne Sandberg, the Baseball Hall of Famer, passed away at the age of 65 this week. CLICK HERE: