Atlanta Braves Make Wild History in Win vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday
The Atlanta Braves earned a tough victory on Saturday night, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 8-7 in 10 innings at Chase Field.
After starting out the season at 0-7, the Braves are now 12-14. They've pulled themselves out of the National League East basement and are back in the thick of things in the NL.
The Diamondbacks are 14-13 and sitting in fourth in the National League West.
Even though the Braves won, the story of this game was D'Backs third baseman Eugenio Suarez, who went 4-for-4 with four homers and five RBIs. This is just the 19th instance of a player hitting four homers in a single game. Suarez now has 10 homers to assume the major league lead.
By giving up four homers to a player and still winning, the Braves have become an interesting footnote in baseball history, per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Braves are the 3rd team to allow 4 home runs to an individual player and still win the game, joining:
7/6/86 Expos (Bob Horner, ATL)
7/13/1896 Chicago Colts (Ed Delahanty, PHI)
Atlanta got big days offensively from Marcell Ozuna, who went 2-for-4 with a home run, and Sean Murphy, who was 1-for-2 with a homer. Michael Harris II and Eli White each had two RBIs as well.
The two teams will play again on Sunday afternoon with the Braves sending young righty Spencer Schwellenbach to the mound. He's 1-1 with an excellent 2.56 ERA this season.
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt pitches for Arizona. He's gone 4-1 with a 2.73 ERA in the early going.
