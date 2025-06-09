Atlanta Braves Making History Not Seen in Almost a Decade with Poor Performances
The Atlanta Braves lost again on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, falling 4-3 at Oracle Park.
With the loss, Atlanta is now 10 games under .500 at 27-37. According to Paul Hembekides of ESPN, the Braves haven't been 10 games under .500 since the end of the 2017 season.
The Braves' lack of success has been impossible to fathom, considering they feature a deep lineup with Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Marcell Ozuna, Matt Olson and Michael Harris II, and a rotation that is spearheaded by Chris Sale, the reigning National League Cy Young winner.
Furthermore, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider are now back in the fold after injuries, but it just hasn't helped to the level almost everyone thought it would.
Strider took the loss on Sunday and is now 0-5 with a 5.40 ERA. Bob Nightengale of USA Today recently reported that the Braves don't intend to fully sell at the deadline, but Ozuna could be moved considering his age (34) and the fact that he's a free agent at the end of the year.
He's hitting .257 with 10 homers and 28 RBIs.
