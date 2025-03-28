Atlanta Braves Outfielder Jurickson Profar Makes Modern History on Opening Day
Jurickson Profar did his best to drain his former team's pitching staff on Thursday, even if his bat wasn't all that productive.
The Atlanta Braves outfielder led off the Opening Day contest against the San Diego Padres with a single to right. He struck out and stranded a runner in the top of the second, but he at least fouled off three two-strike pitches before doing so.
Profar's performance in that at-bat was just a taste of what he would accomplish the rest of the afternoon.
When he faced a 2-2 count in the fourth, Profar fouled off seven consecutive pitches before grounding out to first. He fouled off two more two-strike pitches in the sixth, although he eventually struck out again.
Just for good measure, Profar fouled off another four two-strike pitches before getting sat down to lead off the top of the ninth. The tying run wound up coming to the plate later that frame, with Padres closer Robert Suárez seeing his pitch count climb to 24, but the Braves were ultimately unable to put a dent in the 7-4 deficit.
Profar went 1-for-5 on the day, forcing the Padres to deal him 37 pitches as a result of his 15 two-strike foul balls.
According to Jomboy Media's James O'Brien, Profar became the first player to foul off 15 two-strike pitches in a single game since Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto achieved the feat in 2019. The last time an MLB player exceeded that mark was in 2018, when San Francisco Giants first baseman fouled off 16 two-strike pitches.
Profar, 32, made his first career All-Star appearance and won his first Silver Slugger with the Padres in 2024. He hit .280 with 24 home runs, 85 RBIs, 10 stolen bases, an .839 OPS and a 3.6 WAR, convincing Atlanta to give him a three-year, $42 million contract upon hitting free agency.
The Braves and Padres are set to resume their head-to-head series Friday at 9:40 p.m. ET.
