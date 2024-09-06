Atlanta Braves Pitchers Continue Insane Run on the Mound, Add to Team History
The Atlanta Braves lost to the Colorado Rockies, 3-1, on Thursday in what was a critical defeat. The Braves are now 76-64 and in a tie for the third and final wild card spot with the New York Mets.
Despite the offense going cold, the Braves pitching was elite once again. Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez went 6.0 innings, giving up two runs on five hits. He walked none and struck out 11. Though he suffered the loss, he's still a very solid 8-5. He has an even more solid 2.04 ERA.
His great outing on the mound continued a historic string of them for Atlanta, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most consecutive games with starting pitchers allowing 3 runs or fewer, single season:
2021 LAD: 32
1972 CLE: 28
1966 PHI: 26
1917 CHW: 26
1908 SLB: 26
2024 ATL: 24 *active
1966 BAL: 24
The Braves run is even more amazing when you consider that the team's best pitcher, Spencer Strider, is out for the season with Tommy John surgery. Furthermore, former postseason hero Ian Anderson is rehabbing down in Triple-A from his own Tommy John and hasn't played with the big club yet this year.
The Braves will be back in action on Friday night when they host the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park. First pitch is 7:20 p.m. ET. Toronto hasn't named a starter yet as of this posting, but the Braves will go with Max Fried. He's 8-8 with a 3.52 ERA.
For those scoreboard watching at home, the Mets will take on the Cincinnati Reds at 7:10 p.m. ET.
