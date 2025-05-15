Atlanta Braves' Quest For History Will Have to Wait a Little Longer
The Atlanta Braves lost against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday night, dropping a tough 5-4 contest at Truist Park.
The Braves held a 4-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning but ultimately surrendered four runs in the seventh and eighth innings to lose the lead.
Atlanta is now 21-22 while Washington is 18-26. The Braves entered play at 21-21 with a chance to make some special baseball history, but that will have to wait at least a few more days.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Braves look to become the 5th team to move above .500 after losing 7+ consecutive games to begin a season
They would join:
2008 Tigers (0-7 to 41-40)
1983 Astros (0-9 to 33-32)
1980 Braves (0-7 to 66-65)
1945 Red Sox (0-8 to 21-20)
h/t @MLBNetwork research squad
Though they haven't hit the historic mark yet, it's been a remarkable turnaround for Atlanta, who is set to get back Spencer Strider and Ronald Acuna Jr. back from injury in the near future. Acuna, who tore his ACL last season, just began his rehab assignment this week and should be back in the middle of June.
The Braves and Nationals will finish out their series on Thursday afternoon with first pitch coming at 12:15 p.m. ET.
Washington will send right-hander Trevor Williams to the mound while the Braves will counter with AJ Smith-Shawver.
Williams has struggled so far, going 2-4 with a 5.88 ERA. Smith-Shawver is 2-2 with a 2.76. He's got 34 strikeouts for the season, as does Williams.
