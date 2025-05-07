Atlanta Braves' Reigning Cy Young Winner Moves Up Special List in Baseball History
The Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-1 on Tuesday night, winning in ten innings at Truist Park.
With the win, the Braves are now 17-18 after starting out 0-7. They have worked themselves back into the early National League playoff conversation and they are in third place in the National League East.
The Reds are back under .500 at 18-19 and are in third place in the National League Central.
Though he didn't factor into the decision, left-hander Chris Sale was brilliant on the mound for Atlanta. He tossed 6.2 innings of scoreless baseball, giving up just five hits and walked two. He struck out 10, lowering his season ERA to 4.07 and moving up an impressive list in baseball history.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Most career 10-K, 0-R games by LHP, all-time:
Randy Johnson: 44
Chris Sale: 27 (including tonight)
Clayton Kershaw: 24
Blake Snell: 19
Sandy Koufax: 17
One of the most dominant pitchers of the last decade, Sale is an eight-time All-Star, an ERA champion and a Gold Glover. He helped the Boston Red Sox win the 2018 World Series and also captured the National League Cy Young last season.
This year, he's 1-3 with that 4.07, striking out 56 batters in 42.0 innings.
The Braves and Reds will play again on Wednesday night with first pitch at 7:15 p.m. ET. Reds' righty Hunter Greene, who is in All-Star consideration himself this year, will pitch for Cincinnati. Grant Holmes will go for Atlanta.
Greene is 4-2 with a 2.53 ERA, while Holmes is 2-2 with a 4.24.
Related MLB Stories
CASAS UPDATE: After having surgery to repair a torn patellar tendon this week, Red Sox' first baseman Triston Casas got a mixed bag of updates. CLICK HERE:
$600 MILLION MAN? Gunnar Henderson could be the next big earner in Major League Baseball, per Jeff Passan of ESPN and MLB executives. CLICK HERE:
LOOK, MA, NO EYES!: This Yankees fan went viral for a catch he made on Saturday, while his eyes were being blindfolded by a child. CLICK HERE: