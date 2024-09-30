Atlanta Braves Rookie Takes Mound Monday with Great History in Hand
After 160 games, the regular season all comes down to this.
The New York Mets and Atlanta Braves will play a critical doubleheader on Monday in Atlanta to determine the final pairings for the National League playoffs. The games were moved as a result of last week's hurricane, which decimated parts of the Southern United States.
The scenarios are pretty simple: If the Braves and Mets each win one game, both teams are going to the playoffs. If either team gets swept, then the Arizona Diamondbacks are headed to the playoffs instead of the team that gets swept.
In Game 1, the Braves are sending rookie Spencer Schwellenbach to the mound. By doing that, they are hoping to avoid using Cy Young favorite Chris Sale. If they win, they'd be able to use Sale in Game 1 of the wild card round. If they lose, Sale would pitch in the must-win Game 2.
In throwing Schwellenbach, the Braves are sending out a rookie with some great baseball history under his belt.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
120+ strikeouts & fewer than 25 walks in 1st 20 career app, since 1901:
2024 Spencer Schwellenbach: 122 K, 23 BB
2014 Masahiro Tanaka: 141, 21
2010-12 Stephen Strasburg: 135, 24
In those 20 games this year, he's gone 8-7 with a 3.47 ERA. The 24-year-old was a former second-round pick of the Braves out of Nebraska. He made his debut on May 29 of this season.
On the other side, the Mets will counter with Tylor Megill. He's gone 4-5 this season with a 3.98 ERA. The Mets are using him in hopes of avoiding Luis Severino, who would likely start Game 1 of the wild card series should they win the first game of the doubleheader.
Game 1 begins at 1:10 p.m. ET.
