Atlanta Braves Snap Wild Streak in History By Finally Recording a Save on Monday Night
The Atlanta Braves continued their recent dominance over the New York Mets on Monday night, beating their division rivals 3-2 at Citi Field.
It's the fourth consecutive win for the Braves over the Mets, as they swept them last week in Atlanta also. With the win, the Braves moved to 36-41, which is third in the National League East. The Mets are now 46-33 and in second place.
The win also snapped a wild streak in baseball history, one that hadn't been matched in 32 years, per @CodifyBaseball:
The Braves snap a 31-game streak without a save! The last National League team with a longer such streak was the 1993 Mets.
Dylan Lee recorded the save, getting the final out in the eighth inning and then pitching a scoreless ninth. It was his second save of the year and helped back a solid seven-inning start from Spencer Schwellenbach.
Paul Blackburn took the loss for New York, giving up three earned runs over 4.2 innings. He walked three and struck out five.
Offensively, Ronald Acuna Jr. hit his ninth homer of the year as part of a 2-for-5 night. He's hitting .396 since returning from a torn ACL just 28 games ago.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:10 p.m. ET. Spencer Strider will get on the mound for Atlanta while Frankie Montas makes his season debut for New York.
Strider is 2-5 with a 3.89 ERA. Montas had been out all season with a lat issue.
