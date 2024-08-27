Fastball

Atlanta Braves Standout Passes Hall of Famer in History Books in Monday Win

The Atlanta Braves routed the Minnesota Twins on Monday night as first baseman Matt Olson moved up an electric list in baseball history.

Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates rounding third base after hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on Aug 26.
Atlanta Braves first baseman Matt Olson (28) celebrates rounding third base after hitting a three run home run against the Minnesota Twins in the first inning at Target Field on Aug 26. / Jesse Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Atlanta Braves routed the Minnesota Twins 10-6 on Monday night at Target Field. With the win, Atlanta is now 71-60 on the season and they hold the third spot in the National League wild card picture.

The Braves obliterated Twins starter Bailey Ober, getting him for nine earned runs in just two innings. One of the key blasts in the win was a first inning home run off the bat of Braves first baseman Matt Olson.

He is not putting up the same numbers as he did a season ago, but he's still a power threat for the Braves. He's hitting .230 with 23 homers and 71 RBI. If he gets hot, it's not out of the question to end up with a 30/100 season.

The home run was also the 230th of Olson's career, which moved him past Hall of Famer Eddie Murray on this particular list in baseball history.

Per @StatsCentre:

Most career home runs as a 1st baseman by age 30 or younger - MLB history:
391- Jimmie Foxx
324- Albert Pujols
316- Lou Gehrig
284- Prince Fielder
269- Mark Teixeira
251- @Braves Matt Olson (Going deep as part of a 5-RBI game on Monday in a 10-6 win against MIN)
250- Eddie Murray

Olson is in the ninth year of his career with the Oakland Athletics and Braves. He's been remarkably durable, playing every game of the last three seasons. He's hit 30 homers or more in each of his last four full seasons (14 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season). If the Braves are going to do damage here in 2024, they'll need Olson to step up. They are currently out Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies and Austin Riley due to injury.

