Atlanta Braves Standout Passes Hall of Famer in History Books in Monday Win

Most career home runs as a 1st baseman by age 30 or younger - MLB history:

391- Jimmie Foxx

324- Albert Pujols

316- Lou Gehrig

284- Prince Fielder

269- Mark Teixeira

251- Matt Olson (Going deep as part of a 5-RBI game on Monday in a 10-6 @Braves win against MIN)

250- Eddie Murray pic.twitter.com/DyfAjYQjSM