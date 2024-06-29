Atlanta Braves' Veteran Makes Incredible Baseball History with Win on Friday
The Atlanta Braves beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1 on Friday night at Truist Park in Atlanta. With the win, the Braves are now 45-35 on the season while Pittsburgh falls to 39-42.
Charlie Morton dominated on the mound, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings for the Braves. He surrendered just three hits and one walk while striking out seven.
With the win, he's now 5-4 on the year with a 3.89 ERA. He also made some incredibly rare baseball history with the win.
Per @MLB:
Charlie Morton is the 22nd pitcher ever to record a win against all 30 MLB teams.
In the era of Interleague Play and now with the schedule set so that every team plays each other each season, this feat can and will happen again, but for now, it's an accomplishment really worth celebrating.
Not only does it point to Morton's skill on the mound, it points to his longevity in baseball. The 40-year-old is in his 17th year in the big leagues with the Braves, Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, and Tampa Bay Rays. He won the 2017 World Series with the Astros and has helped the Braves get to the playoffs multiple times. He also helped the Rays get to the 2020 World Series.
Lifetime, he's a 135-117 pitcher with a 3.99 ERA.
His contributions this year are even more valuable considering the season-ending injury to ace Spencer Strider.
The Braves and Pirates will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:10 p.m. ET.
Paul Skenes pitches for Pittsburgh against Max Fried.
