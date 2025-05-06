Atlanta Braves Youngster Makes Baseball History Not Seen in Last 12 Years
The Atlanta Braves shut out the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Monday night at Truist Park in Atlanta. With the win, the Braves are now 16-18 on the season, while the loss drops Cincinnati to 18-18.
After starting 0-7 on the season, the Braves are now just two games under .500 and they are in third place in the National League East.
Matt Olson hit his sixth homer of the season, but the real story of the game was the dominant pitching performance of AJ Smith-Shawver.
The 22-year-old righty went eight innings, surrendering just one hit and four walks. He struck out five, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth.
And according to @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy, he also did something we haven't seen in a decade-plus of baseball history.
AJ Smith-Shawver (22 yrs, 166 days) is the youngest pitcher in MLB with a start of 8+ IP and 1/0 H allowed since Michael Wacha on Sept. 24, 2013.
A former seventh-round pick of the Braves, Smith-Shawver is 2-2 this season with a 3.00 ERA (five starts). He is 3-2 lifetime in 12 appearances, all with Atlanta.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Reigning National League Cy Young winner Chris Sale will get the ball for Atlanta while left-hander Andrew Abbott pitches for Cincinnati.
Sale has gotten off to a bit of a slow start, and he enters play at 1-3 with a 4.84 ERA.
Abbott is 2-0 with a 2.84.
