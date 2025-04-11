Atlanta Braves' Youngster Joins Hall of Famer Greg Maddux in Special Team History
The Atlanta Braves beat the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday night 4-2 at Truist Park in Atlanta. The 11-inning affair was a much-needed win for Atlanta, who is now 3-9 on the season. Philadelphia is 8-4 and in second place in the National League East. Atlanta has among the worst records in baseball and is in last in the division.
Young pitcher Spencer Schwellenbach continued to shine on Thursday, earning a no-decision. He went 6.0 innings, surrendering seven hits and one earned run. He walked two and struck out five. He's got an ERA of 0.45 at this moment. His performance also helped him make some unique Braves history not seen since Hall of Famer Greg Maddux.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy:
Spencer Schwellenbach is the first Braves pitcher since Greg Maddux in 2001 to allow fewer than 10 hits through his first 3 starts of the season (min. 20 IP).
That's elite company to be in considering that Maddux is one of the greatest pitchers of all-time. Schwellenbach, 24, made his debut in 2024, going 8-7 over 21 starts. He helped lead the Braves to the playoffs, where they were beaten by the San Diego Padres in the wild card series.
Atlanta is getting closer to getting back All-Star pitcher Spencer Strider, who just threw 90 dominant pitches at Triple-A Gwinnett. When he comes back, Atlanta will have a nice three-headed monster with him, Schwellenbach and Cy Younger winner Chris Sale.
The Braves will visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. ET.
