Baltimore Orioles' 41-Year-Old Pitcher on Wrong Side Of Last 30 Years of History
The Baltimore Orioles were embarrassed by the Cincinnati Reds, 24-2, on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards.
The loss dropped the Orioles to 9-12 on the season while the win elevated the Reds to 11-11.
Charlie Morton continued his nightmare start to the 2025 season, giving up seven earned runs on seven hits over 2.1 innings. He walked four and struck out two.
Now 0-5, he's got a 10.89 ERA this season and is sitting on the wrong side of some dubious history of the last 30 years.
Per @JayHayKid of Underdog Fantasy
Charlie Morton is the 4th pitcher to have a 10+ ERA and 5+ losses through his first 5 starts of a season in the Wild Card Era, joining Josh Towers (2006), Édgar González (2004) and Jim Abbott (1999).
The 41-year-old Morton has had a very accomplished career, so it's tough to see this season snowball on him in this manner. An 18-year veteran of the Atlanta Braves, Pittsburgh Pirates, Philadelphia Phillies, Houston Astros, Tampa Bay Rays and Orioles, he's gone 138-128 for his career with a 4.08 ERA.
He's a two-time All-Star and a World Series champion (Astros 2017). He received Cy Young votes back in 2019 with the Rays.
The Orioles are 9-12 on the season and will get a much-needed off day on Monday. They'll be back in action on Tuesday when they travel to nearby Washington to take on the Nationals.
First pitch is set for 6:45 p.m. ET as Dean Kremer (BAL) pitches against Mitchell Parker (WAS).
Related MLB Stories
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE