Baltimore Orioles Ace Corbin Burnes Makes Franchise History as Hot Start Continues
Corbin Burnes came through with yet another gem Tuesday night, making Baltimore Orioles history in the process.
Burnes tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball, only allowing four hits and one walk against the Toronto Blue Jays. Toronto's only run came via a solo home run by George Springer, while Baltimore was able to rack up double-digit runs and win 10-1.
By the time he got the hook, Burnes had lowered his season ERA to 2.26. He is now 6-2 with a 1.017 WHIP and 1.7 WAR in 2024.
According to Underdog Fantasy's Justin Havens, Burnes now owns the lowest ERA by an Orioles pitcher through his first 13 starts of a season since Jim Palmer in 1978. By June 5 of that year, the eventual Hall of Famer boasted a 2.12 ERA.
Joining a three-time Cy Young and three-time World Series champion in the history books is quite the achievement for Burnes, who has only been in Baltimore a few months. The Orioles completed a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Brewers to acquire Burnes in February, and he has served as their ace ever since.
While Burnes will never be a career Oriole like Palmer, who pitched for the club from 1965 to 1984, he could remain in Baltimore long term by re-upping with the franchise this coming winter.
Burnes has been a perennial Cy Young contender throughout the 2020s, winning the National League honor with the Brewers in 2021. He also placed sixth in voting in 2020, seventh in 2022 and eighth in 2023.
In his first season in the American League, Burnes is viewed as a consensus top-three contender to win the Cy Young.
Burnes is 43-24 with a 2.79 ERA, 0.999 WHIP, 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings and a 16.9 WAR since the start of the 2020 season. He ranks fifth among qualified starting pitchers in ERA over that span, as well as ranking third in WHIP and first in strikeout-to-walk ratio.
The Orioles have thrived with Burnes leading heir rotation, which has fallen victim to several injuries over the past few weeks. Baltimore may have gone winless in Burnes' four starts between April 26 and May 13 – when he still posted a 2.59 ERA and .207 batting average against – but the team is 9-0 when Burnes has taken the mound outside of that stretch.
Having won the first two contests of their four-game set series against the Blue Jays, the Orioles are on the verge of claiming a massive divisional series victory north of the border. Game three is set to get underway at 7:07 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
