Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman Joins Exclusive List of Catchers in MLB History

50+ home runs - (Primary) catcher within their first 3 career MLB seasons:

68- Rudy York (1934, 1937-38)

60- Mike Piazza (1992-94)

59- Cal Raleigh (2021-23)

53- Gary Sanchez (2015-17)

52- Wilin Rosario (2011-13)

50- @Orioles Adley Rutschman (2022-24 via going yard Friday vs TEX) pic.twitter.com/XmQJYiYz43