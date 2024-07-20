Fastball

Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman Joins Exclusive List of Catchers in MLB History

Adley Rutschman opened up the Baltimore Orioles' eventual win over the Texas Rangers with a bang, blasting his 17th home run of the season and 50th of his big league career.

Sam Connon

Jul 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park.
Jul 3, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman (35) scores a run against the Seattle Mariners during the third inning at T-Mobile Park. / Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Baltimore Orioles already took three out of four against the Texas Rangers last month, but it seems like they aren't quite done getting their vengeance for what happened last October.

After shortstop Gunnar Henderson led off Friday's rematch with a single, catcher Adley Rutschman blasted a two-run home run off of Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. That was the first of four Orioles homers in the game, with Colton Cowser hitting one and Anthony Santander hitting two, sparking what turned out to be a 9-1 win for Baltimore.

Rutschman went 1-for-12 against the Rangers in the 2023 ALDS, which played a part in the Orioles getting swept in three games. Texas, meanwhile, went on to win the World Series.

When the Orioles and Rangers faced off in June, Rutschman still only went 2-for-10, but he did blast a home run in the series opener. The 26-year-old catcher did it again Friday, going 1-for-4 with a bomb that helped him make MLB history.

Rutschman is up to 50 home runs since making his MLB debut in 2022. He is just the sixth primary catcher ever to reach that milestone within their first three big league seasons, according to TSN's StatsCentre.

Rudy York owns the catcher record with 68 home runs in his first three MLB seasons, and matching that total seems out of reach for Rutschman. The former No. 1 overall pick could certainly move further up the list before the end of 2024, though, giving him a shot to pass Wilin Rosario, Gary Sánchez, Cal Raleigh and Mike Piazza.

Rutschman is batting .275 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI, a .787 OPS and a 3.2 WAR though 91 appearances this season. The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up just made his second consecutive All-Star Game and is now pushing to earn a second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.

The Orioles and Rangers are set to continue their series Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History