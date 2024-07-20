Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman Joins Exclusive List of Catchers in MLB History
The Baltimore Orioles already took three out of four against the Texas Rangers last month, but it seems like they aren't quite done getting their vengeance for what happened last October.
After shortstop Gunnar Henderson led off Friday's rematch with a single, catcher Adley Rutschman blasted a two-run home run off of Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. That was the first of four Orioles homers in the game, with Colton Cowser hitting one and Anthony Santander hitting two, sparking what turned out to be a 9-1 win for Baltimore.
Rutschman went 1-for-12 against the Rangers in the 2023 ALDS, which played a part in the Orioles getting swept in three games. Texas, meanwhile, went on to win the World Series.
When the Orioles and Rangers faced off in June, Rutschman still only went 2-for-10, but he did blast a home run in the series opener. The 26-year-old catcher did it again Friday, going 1-for-4 with a bomb that helped him make MLB history.
Rutschman is up to 50 home runs since making his MLB debut in 2022. He is just the sixth primary catcher ever to reach that milestone within their first three big league seasons, according to TSN's StatsCentre.
Rudy York owns the catcher record with 68 home runs in his first three MLB seasons, and matching that total seems out of reach for Rutschman. The former No. 1 overall pick could certainly move further up the list before the end of 2024, though, giving him a shot to pass Wilin Rosario, Gary Sánchez, Cal Raleigh and Mike Piazza.
Rutschman is batting .275 with 17 home runs, 61 RBI, a .787 OPS and a 3.2 WAR though 91 appearances this season. The 2022 AL Rookie of the Year runner-up just made his second consecutive All-Star Game and is now pushing to earn a second consecutive Silver Slugger Award.
The Orioles and Rangers are set to continue their series Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
