Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Joins Exclusive List in American League History

(Related) Most HR - Season as SS in the AL:

57- Alex Rodriguez (2002)

52- Rodriguez ('01)

46- Rodriguez ('03)

42- Rodriguez ('98)

42- Rodriguez ('99)

41- Rodriguez ('00)

40- Rico Petrocelli ('69)

39- Vern Stephens ('49)

37- Francisco Lindor ('17)

36- Henderson

36- Rodriguez ('96) https://t.co/bST2801qxL