Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson Joins Exclusive List in American League History
With the Baltimore Orioles clinging onto a one-run lead in the bottom of the sixth, Gunnar Henderson provided some much-needed breathing room.
The 23-year-old shortstop led off the frame with a 389-foot solo home run to right-center, giving Baltimore a 2-0 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays. That's where the score would stay, and the Orioles rose back to the top of the AL East standings as a result.
Henderson's homer was his 36th of the season, which further extends his lead for the most by a shortstop in Baltimore's franchise history.
According to TSN's StatsCentre, Henderson is now the fifth shortstop in American League history to hit 36 home runs in a single season.
Alex Rodriguez reached the mark seven times as a shortstop, setting the record with 57 in 2002. Rodriguez is the only AL shortstop ever to hit more than 40 home runs in a single season.
Rico Petrocelli is the only other AL shortstop to make it to 40, doing so in 1969. Vern Stephens' 1949 season is next on the list with 39 home runs, followed by Franchise Lindor and the 37 homers he hit in 2018.
Henderson is tied for 10th alongside Rodriguez, although he does have 20 games left to add to his total. Outside of Rodriguez, Henderson is the next youngest player on the exclusive list.
Henderson is also up to 67 extra-base hits this season, which ranks fourth in Orioles history among players age 23 or younger, per StatsCentre. If he can add 10 more before the season is done, Henderson can leap Manny Machado, Nick Markakis and Cal Ripken Jr. to take over the top spot on the list.
Through 140 games this year, Henderson is batting .282 with 36 home runs, 85 RBI, 17 stolen bases, a .911 OPS and an 8.2 WAR. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year likely won't contend with Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. or Juan Soto for AL MVP honors this fall, but he has proven himself to be a serious candidate moving forward.
The Orioles and Rays will continue their divisional weekend series at 4:05 p.m. ET on Saturday.
