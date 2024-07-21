Baltimore Orioles Become 1st AL Team to 60 Wins, Join Exclusive List in Team History

Fewest games to reach the 60 win mark in a single season - @Orioles franchise history (1901-present):

85 in 1969

92 in 1966

92 in 1979

96 in 1970

96 in 1971

97 in 1997

98 in 2024 (Via their 8-4 win over the Rangers on Saturday)

98 in 1964

98 in 2023

99 in 1908 (St. Louis Browns)