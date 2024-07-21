Baltimore Orioles Become 1st AL Team to 60 Wins, Join Exclusive List in Team History
Thanks to yet another one-sided win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles are riding higher than any other team in the American League.
The Orioles got out to an early lead and never looked back, beating the Rangers 8-4 to claim the series. Center fielder Cedric Mullins, second baseman Jordan Westburg and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn each came through with home runs, all while Grayson Rodriguez dealt a quality start on the mound.
Baltimore is now 5-1 against Texas this season, avenging their sweep at the hands of the Rangers in last year's ALDS.
On top of that, Saturday's result marked the Orioles' 60th win of the season, moving them to 60-38. They are the first AL team to reach 60 wins in 2024, and are the second MLB team to hit that threshold this season behind only the Philadelphia Phillies.
This year's Orioles are now one of 10 teams in Baltimore history to get to 60 wins before the 100th game of the season.
The fastest the Orioles have ever gotten to 60 wins came back in 1969, when they needed just 85 games to reach the mark. Doing so in 98 games is tied for the seventh-fastest in franchise history, and tied for the fastest since 1997.
The 1964 Orioles also opened the season 60-38, as did the 2023 Orioles. Last year, Baltimore finished 101-61, winning the AL East.
While their start technically has them on pace for a 99-win season, the Orioles could certainly reach the century mark for a second consecutive year if things break their way again.
According to FanGraphs' latest projections, Baltimore has a 51.7% chance of winning the AL East and a 97.9% chance of making the postseason. The Orioles' World Series chances still only rank fifth at 9.1%, however.
The Orioles have a chance to sweep the Rangers on Sunday, with the series finale scheduled to get underway at 2:35 p.m. ET.
