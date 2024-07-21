Fastball

Baltimore Orioles Become 1st AL Team to 60 Wins, Join Exclusive List in Team History

It took the 2024 Baltimore Orioles 98 games to reach 60 wins, tied for seventh-fastest in franchise history alongside their start from the 2023 campaign.

Sam Connon

Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) celebrates with first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field.
Jul 20, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jordan Westburg (11) celebrates with first baseman Ryan O'Hearn (32) after hitting a two run home run against the Texas Rangers in the sixth inning at Globe Life Field. / Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Thanks to yet another one-sided win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles are riding higher than any other team in the American League.

The Orioles got out to an early lead and never looked back, beating the Rangers 8-4 to claim the series. Center fielder Cedric Mullins, second baseman Jordan Westburg and first baseman Ryan O'Hearn each came through with home runs, all while Grayson Rodriguez dealt a quality start on the mound.

Baltimore is now 5-1 against Texas this season, avenging their sweep at the hands of the Rangers in last year's ALDS.

On top of that, Saturday's result marked the Orioles' 60th win of the season, moving them to 60-38. They are the first AL team to reach 60 wins in 2024, and are the second MLB team to hit that threshold this season behind only the Philadelphia Phillies.

This year's Orioles are now one of 10 teams in Baltimore history to get to 60 wins before the 100th game of the season.

The fastest the Orioles have ever gotten to 60 wins came back in 1969, when they needed just 85 games to reach the mark. Doing so in 98 games is tied for the seventh-fastest in franchise history, and tied for the fastest since 1997.

The 1964 Orioles also opened the season 60-38, as did the 2023 Orioles. Last year, Baltimore finished 101-61, winning the AL East.

While their start technically has them on pace for a 99-win season, the Orioles could certainly reach the century mark for a second consecutive year if things break their way again.

According to FanGraphs' latest projections, Baltimore has a 51.7% chance of winning the AL East and a 97.9% chance of making the postseason. The Orioles' World Series chances still only rank fifth at 9.1%, however.

The Orioles have a chance to sweep the Rangers on Sunday, with the series finale scheduled to get underway at 2:35 p.m. ET.

Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media

Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.

You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.

Published
Sam Connon

SAM CONNON

Sam Connon is a Staff Writer for Fastball on the Sports Illustrated/FanNation networks. He previously covered UCLA Athletics for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's All Bruins, 247Sports' Bruin Report Online, Rivals' Bruin Blitz, the Bleav Podcast Network and the Daily Bruin, with his work as a sports columnist receiving awards from the College Media Association and Society of Professional Journalists. Connon also wrote for Sports Illustrated/FanNation's New England Patriots site, Patriots Country, and he was on the Patriots and Boston Red Sox beats at Prime Time Sports Talk.

Home/History