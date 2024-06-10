Orioles' Catcher Does Something Not Done For Last Seven Years of Baseball History
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday afternoon 9-2 at Tropicana Field.
With the win, the O's are an impressive 42-22 while the Rays fell to 31-34.
The win was powered by a solid pitching performance from Grayson Rodriguez and another grand slam from star catcher Adley Rutschman.
It was the second grand slam of the season for Rutschman, and it also made some fun baseball history over the last seven years.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast:
Adley Rutschman is the first catcher with multiple grand slams before the end of June since Bobby Wilson in 2016.
The former No. 1 overall pick in the draft, Rutschman has emerged as the leader of the young Orioles. He's excellent with the pitching staff and is also a dynamic switch-hitter at the plate. He's hitting .306 this season with 13 homers and 49 RBI.
Now in his third major league season, Rutschman seems destined to surpass his career-high 20 homers from a season ago. He is a one-time All-Star already and also seems destined to contend for a spot on the American League team again this season.
The Orioles enter play on Monday at 2.5 games back of the New York Yankees in the American League East. They have won seven of their last 10 and will be back in action against the Rays on Monday night.
First pitch is set for 6:50 p.m. ET as Corbin Burnes (BAL) pitches against Ryan Pepiot (TBR).
Burnes is 6-2 with a 2.26 ERA while Pepiot is 4-2 with a 3.96.
