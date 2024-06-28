Baltimore Orioles Closing in on Home Run History For Month of June
The Baltimore Orioles routed the Texas Rangers 11-2 on Thursday night at Camden Yards in Baltimore. The win moves the Orioles to 51-30 on the year while the loss drops the defending champions to 37-44.
Because of the Yankees loss in Toronto, the Orioles have moved into a tie for first place in the American League East.
The O's hit four home runs in the win, including the first of the season for top prospect Heston Kjerstad, as they continue to chase history in the month of June.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most HR in a calendar month, Orioles/Browns franchise history:
May 1987: 58
June 2024: 57
August 2017: 57
The O's have two more games left in the month so they have ample time to try and tie or break this record - and they obviously have the bats to do it. Superstar Gunnar Henderson has 26 homers this season, Anthony Santander has 21 and Adley Rutschman has 15. They have power up-and-down the lineup and are one of the deepest offensive teams in baseball.
They won 101 games a season ago and captured the division title and are looking for a repeat performance this year.
The Orioles and Rangers will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Future Hall of Famer Max Scherzer is set to make his second start of the season for Texas while Albert Suarez will pitch for Baltimore. He's done a nice job in a swing role for the O's, going 3-2 with a 2.70 ERA as both a starter and a reliever.
