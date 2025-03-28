Baltimore Orioles Do Something Not Seen in Last 30 Years of Baseball History
The Baltimore Orioles routed the Toronto Blue Jays 12-2 on Opening Day, jumping out to a 1-0 start on the season.
Toronto is now 0-1.
The offense was firing on all cylinders for Baltimore, who hit six home runs as part of a 14-hit attack. Adley Rutschman went 3-for-5 with two homers while Tyler O'Neill, Cedric Mullins and Jordan Westburg each went deep as well. Mullins also homered twice.
The Orioles output put them in baseball history not seen in the last 30 years, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
The Orioles’ streak of scoring 10+ runs in three straight season openers ties the MLB record, shared by the Reds (1893-1895) and Brewers (1994-1996)
h/t @EliasSports
The Orioles are coming off a year in which they went to the playoffs by finishing second in the American League East. They were swept in the wild card round by the Kansas City Royals but remain a formidable threat in the American League this year. If they are going to get out to a hot start this season, the offense will have to be what carries them: The pitching is dealing with multiple injuries with Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish both on the injured list.
The two teams will play again on Friday night with first pitch coming at 7:07 p.m. ET. Newcomer Charlie Morton will pitch for Baltimore after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. Kevin Gausman will get the ball for the Jays.
The game will only be shown on Apple TV.
