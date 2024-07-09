Gunnar Henderson Can Make Baseball History in Home Run Derby
Baltimore Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson is participating in the Home Run Derby during All-Star Week in Arlington, Texas and he's looking to make some unique history in the event.
According to Sarah Langs of MLB.com, only two shortstops have ever won the Derby, with both being Orioles. Cal Ripken Jr. captured the title back in 1991 and Miguel Tejada took it home in 2004.
The 23-year-old is certainly a great choice to potentially win the Derby. Hitting at the top of the O's order, he's got 27 home runs and a .293 batting average. With the ability to hit to all fields, he's got a chance to hit the ball out to each facet of the park as well. After winning Rookie of the Year in 2023, Henderson is certainly on the short list of candidates for the American League MVP as well this year.
He leads all of baseball in runs scored (76) and has also produced 61 RBI. He's the anchor of a very strong Orioles lineup that features sluggers like Anthony Santander, Adley Rutschman and Ryan Mountcastle.
With Henderson leading the way, the Orioles are 57-33 this season and in first place in the American League East. They lead the New York Yankees by three games and are looking to capture the division crown for the second straight year. They advanced to the ALDS last season but were ironically beaten by the Texas Rangers in the same stadium that the All-Star events are in.
The Home Run Derby is Monday, July 15.