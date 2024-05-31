Gunnar Henderson is on Pace to Obliterate Baseball History
Baltimore Orioles' star Gunnar Henderson is currently on pace to obliterate some incredible baseball history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Gunnar Henderson is on pace for 54 HR & 123 RBI
out of the leadoff spot
most HR in a season out of leadoff spot: 41, 2023 Ronald Acuña Jr.
most RBI (official since 1920) in a season out of leadoff spot: 107, 2023 Mookie Betts
There's obviously no guarantee that he hits these markers as it would require him to stay this hot for most of the season, but it's been an incredible first two months for the Orioles' shortstop.
After winning Rookie of the Year last season, Henderson could very well be in contention for the MVP this year, as he's hitting .258 with 18 homers and 41 RBI already. He's got seven steals and a .938 OPS, and he is solidifying his case to be an All-Star as well.
Henderson, a second-round pick for the Orioles in 2019, is another hit for the O's player development program, and a key piece to their overall organizational rebuild.
Heading into play on Friday, the O's are 35-19 and in second place in the American League East. They are 2.0 games behind the Yankees but remain a threat to win the division, and are definite World Series contenders as well.
The Orioles will kick off a divisional showdown with the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday night at Camden Yards. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. ET. as Aaron Civale (TBR) pitches against Albert Suarez (BAL).
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.