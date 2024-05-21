Gunnar Henderson Rips Another HR as History-Making Start to 2024 Continues
After taking two of three from the Seattle Mariners over the weekend, the Baltimore Orioles lost to the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday night at Busch Stadium.
The 6-3 defeat pushed the O's to 29-16 on the season while the Cardinals improved to 21-26.
Offensively, the O's were led once again by Gunnar Henderson, who homered in his fourth straight game. In a year that was supposed to be about the O's calling up Jackson Holliday, it's Henderson, another former top prospect, who is carrying the load and making team history.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
most HR in team’s first 45 games of a season at age 22 or younger:
1998 Alex Rodriguez: 18
1959 Harmon Killebrew: 18
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 16
2015 Bryce Harper: 16
1953 Eddie Mathews: 16
Killebrew is a Hall of Famer, as is Mathews, and Harper very well might be, so to tie them is a great accomplishment for Henderson. The powerful lefty, who is the reigning American League Rookie of the Year, is now hitting .271 with the 16 homers. Because his homer was a three-run blast, he now has 34 RBI.
Unfortunately, the homer wasn't enough to help Baltimore to another win. Starting pitcher Dean Kremer allowed five earned runs over four innings in the loss.
The two sides will play each other again on Tuesday night with first pitch coming at 7:45 p.m. ET.
Kyle Bradish will pitch for Baltimore against Lance Lynn. Bradish is 0-0 with a 2.63 ERA while Lynn is 1-2 with a 4.17.
