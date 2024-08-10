Orioles' Home Run-Hitter Has Joined Incredible Baseball History w/ Recent Stretch
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Tampa Bay Rays 4-1 on Friday night to re-take first place in the American League East. Because the Yankees didn't play, Baltimore now leads the division by 0.5 games.
Starting pitcher Zach Eflin beat his former team by tossing 7.0 innings and allowing no earned runs while striking out seven. Baltimore acquired him from the Rays just prior to the trade deadline.
Colton Cowser and Cedric Mullins each hit home runs to pace the offense. Anthony Santander didn't hit a home run, going 0-for-4, but he's made some incredible home run history recently.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
@Orioles.’ Anthony Santander has hit 25 home runs in his 60 games played since the beginning of June.
He joins Mickey Mantle (1956 and 1961) and Chipper Jones (1999) as the only switch hitters in MLB history to hit 25+ home runs in a 60-game span within a single season.
That stat was posted before the game on Friday, so he's now played one more game. All in all this season, Santander has 34 homers, 78 RBI and an .841 OPS. The 29-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the year and is staring down a probable lucrative contract, but first, he wants to help the O's win their first World Series since 1983.
The Orioles and Rays will play again on Saturday night with first pitch coming at 7:15 p.m. ET. Corbin Burnes will pitch for Baltimore while Drew Rasmussen will get the ball for Tampa Bay. He's making his first start since early last season after undergoing internal brace surgery.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our FanNation on SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.