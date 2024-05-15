Baltimore Orioles Join Rare Baseball History in Epic Walk-off Win vs. Toronto Blue Jays

O’s/Blue Jays was the 4th game in MLB history where a team hit a leadoff HR AND a walk-off HR AND scored no runs in between, joining:



9/2/1983 PHI vs SF (Joe Morgan leadoff, Ozzie Virgil pinch-hit walk-off grand slam)

8/22/1971 OAK vs BOS (Bert Campaneris leadoff, Reggie Jackson… https://t.co/x4Q0uNwXHR