Baltimore Orioles Join Rare Baseball History in Epic Walk-off Win vs. Toronto Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday afternoon, 3-2, in an epic and historic fashion.
Adley Rutschman hit a walk-off two run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning off Jays' closer Jordan Romano to win the game and send the O's to an incredible 27-14 on the season. The loss dropped the Blue Jays to 19-23.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
O’s/Blue Jays was the 4th game in MLB history where a team hit a leadoff HR AND a walk-off HR AND scored no runs in between, joining:
9/2/1983 PHI vs SF (Joe Morgan leadoff, Ozzie Virgil pinch-hit walk-off grand slam)
8/22/1971 OAK vs BOS (Bert Campaneris leadoff, Reggie Jackson inside-the-park walk-off; both off Sonny Siebert)
8/9/1966 ATL vs LAD (Felipe Alou leadoff, Eddie Mathews walk-off; both off Sandy Koufax)
h/t @EliasSports
Jordan Westburg led off the game for Baltimore with a homer in the bottom of the first inning and Rutschman finished the scoring with his homer in the ninth, and that was all that the O's needed.
After winning 101 games last season and capturing the American League East crown, the Orioles look every bit the part of a championship contender again this season. They are currently tied with the New York Yankees in the division as of this posting.
With a limited schedule around baseball on Thursday, the Orioles will be off before welcoming in the Seattle Mariners to Camden Yards on Friday. First pitch in that game is set for 7:05 p.m. ET as Bryce Miller pitches for Seattle. The O's have not named a starter yet.
