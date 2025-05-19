Baltimore Orioles Lose Again, Put Themselves in Awful Franchise History Through 45 Games
The Baltimore Orioles lost again on Sunday afternoon, dropping a 10-4 affair to the crosstown Washington Nationals as part of "rivalry weekend."
The loss puts the Orioles at a disappointing 15-30, which is barely better than the Chicago White Sox (14-33) for the worst record in the American League.
It's also one of the worst records at this point in a season in franchise history, according to @StatsCentre on social media:
Most losses - #Orioles team through their first 45 games of a season (since the franchise's 1954 move from St. Louis to Baltimore):
36 in 1988
31 in 1955
31 in 2010
31 in 2018
30 in 2025 (Via Sunday's defeat to the Nationals)
30 in 2019
29 in 1954
29 in 1991
28 in 1999
28 in 2021
And it's not just that the Orioles are a bad team; it's that they are a bad team when they are supposed to be a World Series contender. Baltimore won 101 games just two years ago and made the playoffs again in 2024. Armed with some of the best young players in baseball like Adley Rutschman, Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg and Gunnar Henderson, this was supposed to be a wide-open window for the O's, but it's all cratered around disappointing and injured pitching. Grayson Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish are both on the injured list, which have been big losses for the team. They also let Corbin Burnes go in free agency and veteran Charlie Morton, who was supposed to be an answer, is now in the bullpen after a disappointing start.
The Orioles will be back in action Monday night when they travel to Milwaukee to take on the Brewers at American Family Field. First pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Dean Kremer is the scheduled starter for the Orioles, with fellow right-hander Quinn Priester to pitch for the Orioles.
Kremer is 3-5 with a 5.36 ERA.
