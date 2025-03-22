Baltimore Orioles Make a Little Spring Training History with No-Hitter on Saturday
Playing against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday, the Baltimore Orioles' pitching staff did its part to make a little spring training history.
The O's pitchers threw a combined no-hitter, something we haven't seen in spring training since 2023.
Baltimore won the game 4-0 behind a big day from the bottom of the order and scoreless efforts from Zach Eflin, Gregory Soto, Yennier Cano, Cionel Perez, Bryan Baker, Roansy Contreras and Riley Cooper on the mound.
Eflin will get the start for the O's on Opening Day in the wake of the elbow injury to Grayson Rodriguez. Baltimore acquired him last season in a trade from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League East. They advanced to the American League wild card round of the playoffs, where they were upset by the Kansas City Royals in two games. Despite that failure, and the early-season injuries to Rodriguez and Kyle Bradish, the O's are among the favorites in the American League once again.
With young talent like Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday, the O's have one of the best group of homegrown players in the sport. Rutschman and Henderson are expected to carry the lineup, with Henderson serving as a possible MVP candidate.
The Orioles will open the regular season on Thursday, March 27 at the division-rival Toronto Blue Jays. The Blue Jays finished last in the division last season but profile to be better this year after offseason additions of Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer and Jeff Hoffman.
