Baltimore Orioles Make Great Franchise History By Clinching Playoff Spot
The Baltimore Orioles clinched a playoff berth on Tuesday night by beating the New York Yankees 5-3 at Yankee Stadium. The Orioles are currently in the first wild card position but are still technically alive in the American League East race as well.
By clinching a playoff spot for the second straight year, the O's have made some interesting franchise history.
Per @MLB on social media:
For the first time in 27 years, the @Orioles have #CLINCHED back-to-back #postseason berths!
The last time the O's had consecutive playoff berths was 1996 and 1997, when they lost in the ALCS both seasons. Baltimore won the American League East in 2023, only to be beaten in the ALDS by the Texas Rangers.
While this O's team is surely disappointed that they likely won't win the division again, this has been a year that has tested their resolve. Baltimore lost starting pitchers Kyle Bradish and John Means for the season to injury and has relied on unheralded players like Albert Suarez to step up and help in the rotation.
Furthermore, the O's have used a lot of young players like Jackson Holliday, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser, who have all contributed in various ways.
And acquiring former Cy Young winner Corbin Burnes before the season certainly helped as well.
The Orioles will take on the Yankees again on Wednesday night with the first pitch coming at 7:05 p.m. ET. Zach Eflin will get the ball for Baltimore while Nestor Cortes pitches for the Yankees.
