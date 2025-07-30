Baltimore Orioles Make Odd Baseball History Not Seen in 70 Years vs. Blue Jays
The Baltimore Orioles swept the Toronto Blue Jays in a doubleheader on Tuesday at Camden Yards. The O's took the first game 16-4 and the second game 3-2, improving to 50-58 in the process.
Toronto is now 63-46, though they still lead the American League East.
The first game featured a high run total, but it also featured some unique baseball history for the O's, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Teams with at least 4 home runs and 4 sac flies in a game (sac flies official since 1954):
Today Orioles
5/27/55 Red Sox
Baltimore got home runs from Tyler O'Neill (7), Ramon Urias (7.8) and Gunnar Henderson (12). They also got sac flies from Jackson Holliday, Cedric Mullins (2), O'Neill and Urias.
With regards to just sacrifice flies? That was also historic, per Langs.
The Orioles’ five sac flies tie the MLB record (official since 1954), with:
4/15/08 SEA
6/7/06 COL
8/7/88 SEA
Charlie Morton started that game on the mound, giving up three runs on eight hits. He improved to 7-8 on the season and is likely to be traded before Thursday's trade deadline.
The Orioles are in last place in the American League East and they are one of the biggest disappointments in the entire league.
They'll be back in action on Wednesday afternoon, taking on the Jays at 12:35 p.m. ET. Right-hander Dean Kremer will pitch for the O's while Jose Berrios pitches for Toronto.
Kremer has pitched well of late and he enters play at 8-7 with a 4.23 ERA. Berrios is 7-4 with a 3.83.
