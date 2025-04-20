Baltimore Orioles Offense Makes History Never Seen Before in an MLB Game
The Baltimore Orioles beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 on Saturday afternoon, moving to 9-11 overall in the process.
The loss drops the Reds to 10-11.
The Orioles got 11 hits in the win, making some history never before seen in a single major league game.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
Today the @Orioles had:
- back-to-back HR to lead off the game
- 2 sets of back-to-back HR off 2 different pitchers
- a player w/ multiple HR off bench
No other team in MLB history has accomplished all 3 of those single-game feats over an entire season (let alone in one game).
Cedric Mullins and Gunnar Henderson homered off possible All-Star Hunter Greene to start the game while Ramon Laureano went 2-for-4 with two homers off the bench.
Mullins and Henderson each homered off Greene while Laureano and Jordan Westburg each homered in the seventh off of Carson Spiers.
In addition to those heroics, Ramon Urias went 2-for-4 in the win.
Making his first major league start, Brandon Young went 4.0 innings, surrendering three earned runs on seven hits. He walked three and struck out three.
The two teams will play again for an Easter Sunday matinee with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET.
The Reds have not announced a starter yet at the time of this posting. The Orioles are sending veteran right-hander Charlie Morton to the mound. It's been a disastrous first season in Baltimore for Morton, who is 0-4 with an 8.84 ERA.
He has 138 wins and a 4.06 ERA for his career.
Related MLB Stories
NO PHONES, PLEASE: Jazz Chisholm Jr. was suspended for a game for violation of the league's social media policy. CLICK HERE:
NO MONEY TALK YET: According to a report, the Cubs and Kyle Tucker are not talking about a contract extension yet. CLICK HERE:
LANDLORDS vs. TENANTS: It was always going to seem weird watching the Tampa Bay Rays play outdoors during the 2025 season, but it's especially odd seeing them play the New York Yankees in THEIR home at Steinbrenner Field. We all need to be grateful this was an option. Here is Tom Brew's column. CLICK HERE