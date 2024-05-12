Baltimore Orioles Out to Best Start in Franchise History Through 38 Games
If history is any indication, the Baltimore Orioles and their fans could be in for a very special season. Through 38 games, the O's are 26-12, which is tied for the best start in franchise history through 38 games.
The other two times that the O's started this well? In 1969 and 1970, when they won the American League pennant and won the World Series in consecutive years.
Per @MLB on "X:"
At 26-12, the have matched their best 38-game start in franchise history. The two other years they started 26-12?
1969: Won AL pennant
1970: Won World Series
After winning 101 games last season and bowing out in the American League Division Series, the Orioles appear primed for a deep run in the playoffs this season. They have seemingly everything you could want from a young and talented core, to a powerful offense and a pitching staff capable of holding its own. The only question right now for the O's is at the back end of the bullpen where Felix Bautista is out for the year with Tommy John surgery and veteran Craig Kimbrel has really struggled.
The O's will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday afternoon at Camden Yards with first pitch coming at 1:35 p.m. ET
In this one, the O's send right-hander Dean Kremer to the mound. He's 3-2 with a 3.57 ERA. On the other side, the D'Backs will throw Zac Gallen. The All-Star helped Arizona win the National League pennant a season ago and is currently 4-2 with a 2.84 ERA.
