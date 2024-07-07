Baltimore Orioles Pitcher Unfortunately Joins Poor Team History After Saturday Shelling
Saturday was a rough day for Cade Povich and the Baltimore Orioles as Baltimore was beaten by the Oakland A's, 19-8, at the Coliseum.
Povich lasted just one inning for Baltimore, surrendering eight earned runs on five hits. He walked three and allowed two homers as well. As a result of the loss, he is now 1-3 with a 6.51 ERA.
It's undoubtedly an outing that Povich will want to forget, but the history books will remember it. An outing like this hasn't been by an Orioles pitcher over the last decade.
Per @JayHayKid of the "Baseball is Dead" podcast on social media:
Cade Povich is the first Orioles pitcher to allow 8+ runs in a start of no more than 1 IP since Chris Tillman on May 21, 2014.
The 24-year-old Povich is in his first major league season after debuting on June 6. He was a third-round pick of the Minnesota Twins in the 2021 draft and played his college ball at Nebraska.
Despite the outing, Povich is likely to get more chances at the big league level. The O's are dealing with multiple pitching injuries this year. Kyle Bradish and John Means are both out for the season after undergoing elbow surgery.
Even after the loss, the Orioles are an impressive 56-33 overall. They have the best record in the American League and lead the American League East by 2.0 games over the New York Yankees.
The O's and A's will finish out the weekend on Sunday afternoon. First pitch will come at 4:07 p.m. ET.
