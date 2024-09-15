Baltimore Orioles Shortstop Gunnar Henderson Hits Another Home Run to Move Up Historic List
Gunnar Henderson is doing everything he can to finish the year strong, making history along the way.
The Baltimore Orioles shortstop went 2-for-3 with a walk, two runs and two RBI against the Detroit Tigers on Saturday. Henderson's two-run home runs in the top of the seventh gave the Orioles all the insurance they would need to fend off the Tigers and win 4-0.
With the win, Baltimore moved 2.0 games back of the New York Yankees for first place in the AL East.
Henderson's homer was his 37th of the season, which further extends his lead for themost by a shortstop in Baltimore's franchise history.
And according to TSN's StatsCentre, Henderson is now tied for the eighth-most home runs in a single season by a shortstop in American League history.
Alex Rodriguez owns the AL shortstop record, hitting 57 in 2002. Rodriguez is the only AL shortstop ever to hit more than 40 home runs in a single season.
Rico Petrocelli is the only other AL shortstop to make it to 40, doing so in 1969. Vern Stephens' 1949 season is next on the list with 39 home runs, followed by Henderson and Francisco Lindor, who hit 37 in 2018.
Outside of Rodriguez, Henderson is the next youngest AL shortstop ever to surge this high on the list.
Henderson is also up to 72 extra-base hits this season, which ranks second in Orioles history among players age 23 or younger, per StatsCentre. He has already passed Manny Machado and Nick Markakis, and now sits just four behind Cal Ripken Jr. for the franchise record.
Through 147 games this year, Henderson is batting .283 with 37 home runs, 87 RBI, 19 stolen bases, a .913 OPS and an 8.5 WAR. The reigning AL Rookie of the Year likely won't contend with Aaron Judge, Bobby Witt Jr. or Juan Soto for AL MVP honors this fall, but he has proven himself to be a serious candidate moving forward.
The Orioles and Tigers are set to close out their weekend series at 12:10 p.m. ET on Sunday.
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.