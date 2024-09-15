Most home runs when playing at shortstop in the American League:

57- Alex Rodriguez (2002)

52- Rodriguez (2001)

46- Rodriguez (2003)

42- Rodriguez ('98)

42- Rodriguez ('99)

41- Rodriguez ('00)

39- Vern Stephens ('49)

37- @Orioles Gunnar Henderson (2024)

37- Francisco Lindor ('18) pic.twitter.com/A7wEws8YDQ