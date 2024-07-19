Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg Combine to Make MLB History
The Baltimore Orioles have been turning top-tier prospects into impact MLB bats for several seasons now, to the point where the American League's worst team from 2017 to 2021 is now on track to win its second straight division title in 2024.
Among those leading the charge for the franchise-altering youth movement are shortstop Gunnar Henderson and third baseman Jordan Westburg, both of whom only just exhausted their rookie eligibility in 2023.
Henderson, of course, won AL Rookie of the Year, while Westburg's delayed debut kept him out of the running for that honor. In 2024, though, they have both taken massive leaps forward.
Midway through the season, Henderson is batting .286 with 28 home runs, 18 doubles, five triples, 68 RBI, 14 stolen bases, a .956 OPS and a 6.3 WAR. Westburg is currently hitting .271 with 15 home runs, 22 doubles, five triples, 50 RBI, six stolen bases, an .814 OPS and a 2.3 WAR.
According to OptaSTATS, Henderson and Westburg are the first teammate duo in MLB history to combine for 40-plus home runs, 40-plus doubles and 10-plus triples prior to the All-Star break.
That isn't even taking into account just how young the pair is – Henderson is 23 years old and Westburg is 25. They are under team control through 2028 and 2029, respectively.
Henderson's emergence as an MVP contender has been sudden, but certainly not unexpected. He was viewed as the consensus No. 1 prospect in all of baseball entering 2023, and it hasn't taken him long to live up to that honor.
As for Westburg, he was ranked as the No. 3 player in the Orioles' farm system and the No. 34 prospect in the league when he was first called up in June 2023.
Adding Henderson and Westburg to Adley Rutschman, Colton Cowser and Heston Kjerstad gives Baltimore quite the collection of young, homegrown talent. That isn't even including Triple-A bats Coby Mayo, Connor Norby or Jackson Holliday, the latter of whom has been pegged the No. 1 prospect in the sport.
The Orioles are opening up the second half of their regular season slate with a road series against the Texas Rangers. The reigning World Series champions knocked Baltimore out of the postseason in the ALDS in 2023, but the O's are 3-1 against the Rangers so far in 2024.
First pitch for Friday's series opener is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET at Globe Life Field, where Henderson and Westburg just participated in the 2024 MLB All-Star Game. Rutschman, Corbin Burnes and Anthony Santander all took part in the Midsummer Classic as well.
