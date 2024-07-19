Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg Combine to Make MLB History

The @Orioles' Gunnar Henderson & Jordan Westburg in the first half:



Doubles: 40

Triples: 10

Home runs: 43



They're the first teammate duo in MLB history to combine for 40+ doubles, 10+ triples & 40+ homers prior to the All-Star break.



Henderson is 23 years old & Westburg is 25. pic.twitter.com/w88f9k9eSN