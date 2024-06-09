The @Orioles' Gunnar Henderson in 2024:



20 HR in season at 22 or younger

20 HR in season as leadoff hitter

20 HR in season as SS



No other player in MLB history has accomplished all 3 over his entire career (same season or not).



He did it all in one season with 99 games left. pic.twitter.com/AxYw4QMjSY