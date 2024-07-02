Baltimore Orioles' Slugger Joined Prestigious List in Team History with Monster June
Baltimore Orioles' slugger Anthony Santander joined an incredible group in team history after putting up a massive month of June.
According to Baseball Reference, only two players in Orioles history have hit more home runs in a single calendar month than Santander did in June. He popped 13 homers in 28 games. That tied Nelson Cruz (13 - May, 2014) and Frank Robinson (13-July, 1966) and trailed Harlond Clift (15 - August, 1938) and Jim Gentile (15 - August, 1961). It should be noted that Santander's 28 games were fewer played than each of those players.
The 29-year-old native of Venezuela now has 22 homers and 55 RBI for the season. Though he's hitting only .230, he pairs with Gunnar Henderson and Adley Rutschman to make one of the most prolific lineups in baseball.
The O's enter play on Tuesday in a tie for first place in the vaunted American League East.
Santander hit a career-high 33 homers back in 2022 and also hit 28 last season.
He's in the final year of his rookie contract and will become a free agent next season. He should be one of the more desirable offensive pieces on the trade market.
Santander and the Orioles will head to Seattle to open up a series with the Mariners on Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 9:40 p.m. ET as Grayson Rodriguez pitches against George Kirby.
Seattle enters play at 47-39 and in first place in the American League West, though they only lead the Astros by 3.0 games.
