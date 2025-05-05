Baltimore Orioles Slugger Joins Rare Team History with First Multi-Homer Game
The Baltimore Orioles suffered another tough defeat on Sunday, dropping an 11-6 affair against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.
With the loss, Baltimore is now 13-20 and in last place in the American League East. The Royals are 19-16 and in third place in the American League Central.
Despite the loss, there was a positive development for Baltimore, as young slugger Jackson Holliday continued his growth at the plate. The 21-year-old went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also joined some rare team history with his first multi-home run game.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
Youngest players in Orioles/Browns franchise history with multi-HR games:
8/10/12 Manny Machado: 20y, 35d
9/26/12 Manny Machado: 20y, 82d
5/2/62 Boog Powell: 20y, 258d
5/15/62 Boog Powell: 20y, 271d
5/8/49 Dick Kokos: 21y, 69d
Today Jackson Holliday: 21y, 151d
The former No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, Holliday is now hitting .273 through 88 at-bats. He's got four home runs, 11 RBIs and two stolen bases. Also the former No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, he's carrying a .340 on-base percentage, which is a big improvement on last year's .189/.255 (190 at-bats).
Beyond Holliday, the Orioles got a 2-for-4 day from Gunnar Henderson and a 2-for-5 day from Ryan O'Hearn. Cedric Mullins and O'Hearn each hit homers.
Baltimore will take the field again on Tuesday night when they visit Minnesota for a series with the Twins.
First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET as Cade Povich (BAL) pitches against Pablo Lopez (MIN).
Povich is 1-2 while Lopez is 2-2.
