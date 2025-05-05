Fastball

Baltimore Orioles Slugger Joins Rare Team History with First Multi-Homer Game

The Orioles lost on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, but Jackson Holliday hit two homers in a welcome development.

Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 4.
Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Kansas City Royals during the second inning at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on May 4. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Orioles suffered another tough defeat on Sunday, dropping an 11-6 affair against the Kansas City Royals at Camden Yards.

With the loss, Baltimore is now 13-20 and in last place in the American League East. The Royals are 19-16 and in third place in the American League Central.

Despite the loss, there was a positive development for Baltimore, as young slugger Jackson Holliday continued his growth at the plate. The 21-year-old went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two RBIs and two runs scored. He also joined some rare team history with his first multi-home run game.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

Youngest players in Orioles/Browns franchise history with multi-HR games:

8/10/12 Manny Machado: 20y, 35d
9/26/12 Manny Machado: 20y, 82d
5/2/62 Boog Powell: 20y, 258d
5/15/62 Boog Powell: 20y, 271d
5/8/49 Dick Kokos: 21y, 69d
Today Jackson Holliday: 21y, 151d

The former No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, Holliday is now hitting .273 through 88 at-bats. He's got four home runs, 11 RBIs and two stolen bases. Also the former No. 1 overall prospect in the sport, he's carrying a .340 on-base percentage, which is a big improvement on last year's .189/.255 (190 at-bats).

Beyond Holliday, the Orioles got a 2-for-4 day from Gunnar Henderson and a 2-for-5 day from Ryan O'Hearn. Cedric Mullins and O'Hearn each hit homers.

Baltimore will take the field again on Tuesday night when they visit Minnesota for a series with the Twins.

First pitch is scheduled for 7:40 p.m. ET as Cade Povich (BAL) pitches against Pablo Lopez (MIN).

Povich is 1-2 while Lopez is 2-2.

