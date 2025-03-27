Fastball

Baltimore Orioles Slugger Tyler O'Neill Extends His Own Baseball History

The Orioles are taking on the Toronto Blue Jays in the opener and O'Neill is doing what he does on Opening Day.

Brady Farkas

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) singles during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium in 2025.
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Tyler O'Neill (9) singles during the fourth inning against the Minnesota Twins at Ed Smith Stadium in 2025. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Playing in his first game as a member of the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, slugger Tyler O'Neill hit a home run in his first official at-bat.

With that, he's now homered in six consecutive Opening Day games, extending his own lead in baseball history.

Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:

NOBODY ELSE HAS EVER HOMERED IN MORE THAN FOUR STRAIGHT OPENING DAYS

O’PENING DAY!!!!!

O'Neill, 29, signed a three-year deal with Baltimore this offseason. He is an eight-year veteran who has played for the St. Louis Cardinals and Boston Red Sox. He hit 30 homers in Boston last year, playing in 113 games.

The Orioles will count heavily on O'Neill this season, as he'll be the main replacement for Anthony Santander, who left for Toronto in free agency.

The Orioles are coming off a season in which they finished second in the American League East. They made the playoffs, but were surprisingly swept in two games by the Kansas City Royals in the wild card round.

This year, the O's have high expectations, but with the loss of Santander and Corbin Burnes, it will be a tough division to navigate. Furthermore, the O's are without Gunnar Henderson to start the year as he's on the injured list with an intercostal injury. Starter Grayson Rodriguez is also on the injured list with an elbow issue. Kyle Bradish had elbow surgery last year and is expected back around midseason.

The Orioles and Blue Jays will play Game 2 of their series on Friday at 7:07 p.m. ET.

