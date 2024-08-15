Baltimore Orioles Star Gunnar Henderson Joins Exclusive List in MLB History Books

Players 23 or younger to have a 30+ home run season as a shortstop - MLB history:

Gunnar Henderson (2024 via his 1st inning 2-run blast in Wednesday's 4-1 @Orioles win vs WSH)

Fernando Tatis Jr. (34 in 2021)

Francisco Lindor (32 in 2017)

Alex Rodriguez (42 in 1998 and 36 in 1996)