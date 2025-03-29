Baltimore Orioles Star Adley Rutschman Made Baseball History on Opening Day
The Baltimore Orioles were beaten 8-2 on Friday night by the Toronto Blue Jays, evening up their season record at 1-1.
The O's dominated the Jays on Opening Day, winning 12-2, hitting six home runs in the process. In that win, Adley Rutschman made some special baseball history that is worth revisiting.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com on social media:
Most times reaching base safely in first 3 career Opening Day games, since 1900:
Adley Rutschman: 12
Adam Lind: 11
Corey Patterson: 11
h/t (@EliasSports)
Rutschman was 3-for-5 with homers on Thursday, which followed up his 2-for-4 on Opening Day 2024 and his 5-for-5 on Opening Day 2023.
Now 27, Rutschman is one of the best catchers in the sport. He's a .262 career hitter and a multi-time All-Star. He's got 54 career homers, including 19 last season. The former No. 1 overall pick in the MLB draft, Rutschman is now in his fourth season.
The Orioles are coming off a year in which they finished second in the American League East and advanced to the playoffs where they were beaten in the wild card round.
With Rutschman, Tyler O'Neill and Jackson Holliday in the fold, the O's figure to remain very competitive in the American League and they will only get better when Gunnar Henderson returns from the injured list. He could possibly be back next week.
The Orioles will play the Blue Jays again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 3:07 p.m. ET. Dean Kremer will pitch for Baltimore against right-hander Max Scherzer.
