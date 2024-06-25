Baltimore Orioles' Superstar Breaks Longstanding Record in Team History
The Baltimore Orioles lost 3-2 to the Cleveland Guardians on Monday night in a battle of two World Series hopefuls. Cleveland is now 50-26 and at the top of the American League Central while Baltimore is 49-29 and currently sitting in the top wild card position in the AL.
Despite the loss, Baltimore shortstop Gunnar Henderson broke a longstanding record in team history. He went 1-for-4 with a double to extend his on-base streak to 31 games.
Per Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
longest on-base streak at age 22 or younger, Orioles/Browns history:
2024 Gunnar Henderson: 31 *active
1939 Johnny Berardino: 30
1935 Harlond Clift: 30
In an Orioles year that was supposed to be about the debut of top prospect Jackson Holliday, it's the 22-year-old Henderson that is looking like a potential MVP candidate. After winning Rookie of the Year a season ago, Henderson is now hitting .278 while posting a .973 OPS.
He's already got 24 homers this season, which is second in the American League to Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees. He's also got 53 RBI and 13 stolen bases and staring down the lens of an All-Star berth next month in Arlington, Texas.
The O's currently trail the Yankees by 2.0 games in the American League East but if they are able to catch New York, they will win the division for the second straight year. Last year, they won 101 games but ultimately lost to the Texas Rangers in the ALDS.
The O's will play the Guardians again on Tuesday night at 6:35 p.m. ET.
