Baltimore Orioles Tie Second-Longest Home Run Streak in Team History on Thursday
The Baltimore Orioles roughed up New York Yankees' starting pitcher Luis Gil on Thursday afternoon, knocking him out of the game in just 1.1 innings at Yankee Stadium.
The O's got Gil, who could be ticketed for the All-Star Game, for seven earned runs on eight hits, one of which was a home run by outfielder Cedric Mullins.
The blast helped the O's tie an incredible streak in team history, according to Francys Romero:
The Baltimore Orioles extended their streak of consecutive games with HR to 19, tying the franchise's 2nd best mark in 1998 (4/27 to 5/17).
The franchise record is 20, also in 1998.
The O's have homered in every game since June 1. The blast by Mullins was his seventh of the season. They also hit a homer off reliever Tim Hill, as Anthony Santander connected for his 19th of the year.
At the time of this posting, the O's lead the Yankees 12-5 and are on their way to moving to 49-25 on the season. Assuming they do so, they'll be just 0.5 games behind the Yankees in the American League East. Baltimore won 101 games last season and captured the AL East crown before being eliminated by the Texas Rangers in the ALDS.
The Orioles will have another opportunity to extend their streak on Friday night when they start a new series on the road at the Houston Astros. The Astros are currently 35-40.
Baltimore will send right-hander Grayson Rodriguez to the mound on Friday. First pitch is 8:10 p.m. ET.
