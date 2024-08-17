Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday Records First 4-Hit Game, Makes Franchise History

at 20 years & 256 days, Jackson Holliday is the 5th-youngest player in Orioles/Browns franchise history with a 4-hit game, older than only:



8/19/52 Jay Porter: 19y, 215d

6/19/1907 Kid Butler: 19y, 314d

9/25/57 Brooks Robinson: 20y, 130d

7/24/48 Dick Kokos: 20y, 147d https://t.co/5SQ6ll7IuJ