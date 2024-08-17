Fastball

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday Records First 4-Hit Game, Makes Franchise History

Jackson Holliday notched the first four-hit performance of his MLB career Friday against the Boston Red Sox, joining a handful of legends in the Baltimore Orioles history books.

Aug 16, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles second baseman Jackson Holliday (7) slides to score on third baseman Ramon Urias' (not pictured) RBI single against the Boston Red Sox at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.
/ Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports
The Baltimore Orioles may not have been able to fend off the Boston Red Sox on Friday, but their offense was hardly at fault.

Baltimore racked up 10 runs in the series opener, falling just shy of Boston's 12. The Orioles had five players record multiple hits, two players record three hits and one record four hits.

While third baseman Ramón Urías went 3-for-3 with five RBI, it was Jackson Holliday who went 4-for-5 with three runs.

Holliday opened things up with a single and a run in the second, followed by an RBI triple in the third. The 20-year-old second baseman was one of three key young players across the league to hit a triple on Friday, which helped him match a unique record in MLB history.

From there, Holliday added a single and a run in the fifth, then another single in the eighth.

It marked the first four-hit game of Holliday's big league career. Through 24 MLB appearances, he had never even had a three-hit game.

According to MLB.com's Sarah Langs, Holliday is now the fifth-youngest player in Baltimore's franchise history to record a four-hit game. The last player to achieve the feat at the age of 20 years and 256 days or younger was Brooks Robinson, who did so in 1957.

Jay Porter broke the record at 19 years old in 1952, narrowly besting the mark set by Kid Butler in 1907. Dick Kokos, like Holliday and Robinson, notched a four-hit game of his own as a 20-year-old in 1948.

It checks out that Holliday would be able to join such a historic, exclusive list, considering he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, the No. 1 prospect in baseball entering 2024 and the son of seven-time All-Star outfielder Matt Holliday.

Still, though, Jackson Holliday went just 2-for-34 across his first 10 games of major league action back in April, leading the Orioles to send him back down to Triple-A for a three-month reset.

Holliday was called back up after the trade deadline on July 31, and it didn't take him long to blast three home runs in three games. The infielder hasn't missed a start since returning to the big leagues, batting .286 with five home runs, 14 RBI and a .940 OPS in those 15 games.

The Orioles are set to continue their series with the Red Sox at 7:05 p.m. ET on Saturday. Holliday is once again expected to be in the starting lineup, looking to ride his historic performance to another big night at the plate.

