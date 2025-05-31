Baltimore Orioles' Young Star Joins Franchise Legends in Team History with Latest Accomplishment
By going 2-for-4 in a win on Friday night, Baltimore Orioles star Gunnar Henderson joined a rare list in franchise history.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on social media:
Gunnar Henderson joins Manny Machado, Cal Ripken Jr., Eddie Murray, Boog Powell, Brooks Robinson in 400 hits for the club before their 24th birthday.
That's great company to be in, especially considering Ripken, Robinson and Murray are in the Hall of Fame. The 23-year-old Henderson is now hitting .259 this season with seven homers and 15 RBIs. He began the year on the injured list, and his health moving forward will be a big part of the O's trying to turn their season around.
Baltimore beat the White Sox 2-1 on Friday, but they are just 20-36 on the season, which is the second-worst record in the American League, only ahead of Chicago. It's a shocking fall for an organization that won 101 and 91 games in the last two years, respectively.
A four-year veteran, Henderson is a .267 lifetime hitter. He hit 37 homers a season ago and finished fourth in the American League MVP voting. He also won the Rookie of the Year Award in 2023.
The two teams will play again on Saturday afternoon with first pitch coming at 4:05 p.m. ET.
Right-hander Davis Martin will pitch for Chicago while right-hander Dean Kremer takes the ball for Baltimore. Martin has pitched well of late, but he's still 2-5 with a 3.45 ERA. Kremer is 4-5 with a 5.02.
