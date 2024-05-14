Baseball and Broadcasting History Were Made in Monday's A's vs. Astros Game
The Houston Astros beat the Oakland Athletics on Monday night, 9-2, at MinuteMaid Park in Houston. The win moved the Astros to 16-25 on the season while the loss dropped the A's to 19-24.
While the on-field stuff was good, featuring two home runs from Alex Bregman, the game was meaningful beyond what happened in the between the lines:
The game was historic because of what happened in the broadcast booth, per MLB on "X:"
Julia Morales and Jenny Cavnar made history in Houston
For the first time in a regular season MLB game, the home and road broadcasts featured women on play-by-play!
Cavnar is in her first year doing A's games after previously working on the Colorado Rockies television productions, while Morales is usually the field reporter for the Astros on the Space City Home Network.
Her and usual play-by-play man Todd Kalas switched roles for the day, as he indicated on Sunday on "X:"
Tomorrow, we switch spots on @SpaceCityHN telecast.
While @JuliaMorales will crush the play-by-play role, I’ll have my hands full juggling all her reporter responsibilities
Excited to hear her and @JennyCavnar make history tomorrow! #HappyMothersDay
Both Cavnar and Morales are mothers, so this being done around Mother's Day had to make it extra special for both, and it's a continued step in the right direction in term's of baseball's efforts to diversify.
There has already been an all-female broadcast on MLB Network before, but to see it happen for both teams is very cool and very unique.
The two teams will play again on Tuesday night.
Follow Fastball on FanNation on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball on FanNation coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.