Battered Baltimore Orioles Starting Rotation on Wrong Side of Dismal Team History
The Baltimore Orioles were embarrassed on Sunday, losing 24-2 against the Cincinnati Reds at Camden Yards.
With the loss, the Orioles are 9-12 on the season, making them one of the most disappointing teams in the league. The Reds jumped to 11-11 with the win.
The Reds put together a 25-hit attack with six players registering multi-hit contests. Noelvi Marte went 5-for-7 with seven RBIs while Austin Wynns was 6-for-7 with six RBIs.
On the other end of the blowout was Orioles starting pitcher Charlie Morton, who lasted just 2.1 innings. He gave up seven earned runs on seven hits, falling to 0-5 with a 10.89 ERA. Four O's relievers each gave up three earned runs or more in the lopsided affair.
But Morton's failures stand out above the rest, as he is part of some dismal history for the O's rotation.
Per Andy Kostka of the Baltimore Banner on social media:
According to FanGraphs, the Orioles' rotation ERA- is 161 (lower is better). That means their rotation ERA is 61% worse than league average.
That's the worst ERA- in the modern era of baseball (since 1900). Only 21 games in, of course
Of course, some of this, like the surprise injury to Grayson Rodriguez in spring training, is not the O's fault. And part of it was avoidable. Baltimore let Corbin Burnes go in free agency and failed to make substantial moves to help the rotation, instead opting for the 41-year-old Morton and 35-year-old Tomoyuki Sugano.
Kyle Bradish underwent elbow surgery last season and is expected back by midseason, which should hopefully help, but Baltimore has to figure out some answers long before then.
