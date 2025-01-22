Billy Wagner Stands at the Top of Some Ridiculous Baseball History as He Makes Hall of Fame
Flamethrowing left-hander Billy Wagner earned his spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame on Tuesday night, officially getting elected on his 10th and final time on the ballot.
He'll go into Cooperstown on July 27 alongside Ichiro Suzuki and CC Sabathia, the other members of the Class of 2025. Dave Parker and Dick Allen were also elected via the Classic Era Committee.
One of the most dominant relievers of all-time, Wagner spent 16 years in the big leagues with the Houston Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves. He saved 422 games and had a lifetime ERA of 2.31.
Wagner was a seven-time All-Star who struck out 1,196 batters in 903.0 career innings. He had two seasons of more than 40 saves (2003 and 2006). He also had a 30+ save season for four different franchises, showing he was able to succeed in various spots around the league.
Wagner also stands at the top of some incredible baseball history, according to Sarah Langs of MLB.com:
lowest career opponent batting avg, min 900 IP:
Billy Wagner: .184
Nolan Ryan: .200
Sandy Koufax: .202
Joe Nathan: .203
Francisco Rodríguez: .205
Ryan is arguably the most recognizable and dominant pitcher in baseball history, so that's a heck of a person to be ahead of.
A first-round pick of the Astros in 1993, Wagner was selected straight from the Virginia high school ranks. He made his major league debut in 1995 at the age of 24 and kept playing until the age of 39.
He got to the playoffs seven times.
